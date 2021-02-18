Warmer weather just around the corner for Wisconsin

Winter appears to be loosening its grip over the next few days as long-term temperature trends continue to hint at warmer than average conditions finally returning to the state of Wisconsin. Between Feb. 25 and March 3, the entire state and most of the Great Lakes region are favored to see their warmest temperatures in months.

During this time for us in Milwaukee, the average high slowly increases from 36°F to 38°F and with warmer air present it's not too far-fetched to say 40s are likely in no time. Our last time above freezing was Feb. 4 and the last time we hit 40°F was Jan. 21.

It's possible our first 40°F day could come by Tuesday, Feb. 23 if current patterns hold. It will take some time to melt off our current snow build-up. Southeast Wisconsin is one of the snowiest places in terms of snowpack in the entire state.

We haven't had this much snow on the ground since the winter of 2000-2001 so it's safe to say it'll take multiple 40°F+ days to seriously make a dent in the overall coverage.