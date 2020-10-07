Warm weather to last at least into mid-October, but is bad news for fall colors

October has started well above average in terms of temperatures but the big question is, how long will it last? There isn't any frigid cold in sight but average conditions will return by mid-month. Long term temperature forecasts put us back to low 60s for a high by Oct.14-18.

8-14 Day Outlook October 12th-18th

We haven't gotten anywhere near record highs yet but if on Friday, Oct. 9 we do get to the upper 70s that will get awfully close to the record of 84˚F set back in 2018.



This will likely also have an impact on the brilliance of fall colors in southeast Wisconsin. For the brightest colors, leaves typically require cold and dry conditions.

With a good portion of the month above average, a slow and less vivid color change is favored. Wisconsin will see plenty of reds and yellows regardless but not as bright as our northern neighbors.

We stay above average from Oct. 7 to at least Oct. 12. Typical temperatures for this time of year would be the low 60s but every single day gets well above that no problem this week.