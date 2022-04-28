Warblers, other migratory birds returning to Wisconsin

article

Even with spring vegetation a good 1-2 weeks behind normal according to the National Phenology Network that hasn't stopped migratory birds from slowly moving in. On Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 riding strong southerly winds and warmer temperatures many of our rarest visitors arrived.



When it comes to rarity and downright hard to get a good photograph warblers take the cake. These small but colorful species of birds winter in the tropics but summer throughout North America.

Near streams and dense native vegetation, you'll find these beautiful birds searching for insects as they continue to head North.

Baltimore Oriole are slowly returning

Another bird that has been seen more and more often is Baltimore Orioles and their slightly darker cousin Orchard Orioles. A favorite of many due to their love of grape jelly and oranges, they can be attracted all summer long if you set out clean feeders for them.

Even with flowers and other vegetation far behind normal, even hummingbirds are starting to show up. The Ruby-throated Hummingbird will become a more common sight by late spring, but reports continue to increase lately.

Native flowers are the best way to attract these speedy visitors such as Wild Columbine, Trumpet Flower, Cardinal Flower, and Royal Catchfly, but a frequently changed sugar-water feeder will also do the trick if you don't have a yard.

Advertisement