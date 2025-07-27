Triple digit heat indices back in Southeast Wisconsin Monday

article

The Brief A heat advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Wisconsin from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The "feels like" temperature, or heat index, could be as high as 104°F at times. Advisories are issued when conditions are favorable for extreme heat.



Advisories are issued when conditions are favorable for extreme heat.

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s on Monday. Combined with high dewpoints, in the 70s, heat indices will reach into the 100s.

High dew points reduce the rate at which sweat evaporates, making it harder for the human body to cool down. When high humidity is combined with hot temperatures, the human body feels hotter than the actual air temperature.

It is important to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. Water is the best choice, but sports drinks can help replace electrolytes lost through sweat. Limit strenuous activity during peak daytime heating, which is normally between 3-6 p.m., and wear lightweight clothing.

It's important to know the warning signs and differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion can cause weakness, dizziness, and nausea, whereas heat stroke can cause confusion and loss of consciousness.

