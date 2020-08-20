Stuck in a dry stretch: Drought concerns across southeast Wisconsin as we end the month of August

August started off wet with widespread flooding for areas closest to Lake Michigan, but since then only a few spots have seen beneficial rainfall. South of Sheboygan, in the Oostburg area, there was flash flooding on Aug. 9 but other than that not much precipitation.

We might be above average for the month thanks to all the rain on Aug. 2 -- but these totals almost all came within the first 10 days of the month. Now we're stuck in a dry stretch that has no significant rain chances insight.

Over the next six days, between August 20-25, we have almost no rain potential. On Saturday night, Aug. 22, areas up north could see some light rain but other than that we are looking bone dry into mid-next week. If you haven't already seen your lawn turning slightly brown, you will this week while native plants will handle this dry stretch just fine.