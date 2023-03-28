Storm, snow chances; Wisconsin could see active end to week

From Thursday morning, March 30 through Saturday morning, April 1, a majority of Wisconsin will see precipitation chances that include heavy rain and snow.

Friday, March 31 in particular gives us the best chance of some thunderstorms, especially to the southwest.

This train of system begins Thursday morning as snow and mixed precipitation – then turning over to light scattered rain by Thursday afternoon.

Skyvsion Plus for Thursday afternoon, March 30

Friday will be the most interesting of the days due to the chance of stronger thunderstorms. Central Illinois will have the best potential for stronger storms, but areas southwest will be included in the areas of main concern. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main concern at this time.

While we have had thunderstorms in January and February, this will be our first severe chance of the year.

Skyvsion Plus for Friday evening, March 31

Skyvision Plus for Saturday morning, April 1

Warm air also comes along with the thunderstorm activity, but a quick temperature drop will follow. By Saturday morning, precipitation type switches back over to snow and slowly tapers off into the afternoon. All said and done, snow accumulation will likely be minor.