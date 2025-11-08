Southeast Wisconsin weather: First snow of the season arrives Saturday

article

The Brief The first snowfall of the season arrives in southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 8. Minor accumulating snowfall is likely on grassy and elevated surfaces. Blustery conditions arrive behind the system with wind chills in the teens.



It is that time of year when the first snowflakes will fall to the ground! Ready or not, here it comes.

Rain is transitioning into snow and will move into southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Impacts will increase by Saturday, Nov. 8, at night with low visibility and some minor accumulation which can cause slick roads.

Additional snow on Sunday, Nov. 9, afternoon and evening can increase the impacts again with low visibility and minor snow accumulation.

Saturday rain to snow

What we know:

Saturday afternoon, precipitation will start off in the form of rain due to temperatures well above freezing.

Near and after sunset, temperatures fall and transition rain into snow.

This will begin in inland areas first and gradually change over to snow near the lake at times.

Warmer air from Lake Michigan will keep precipitation in the form of rain longer. Due to the shorter duration of snow near the lake, this will lower the potential for snow accumulation near the lake.

Flurries and/or light snow showers will continue on the backside of this system by Sunday afternoon. However, there is a chance that a lake-effect snow band may impact lakeside counties Sunday night into Monday morning. If this happens, we could see additional minor snowfall accumulation near the lake.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Saturday 4PM

While snow is expected, this is not going to be a big event. In fact, most areas inland could see one inch or less on grassy and elevated surface. Road temperatures are still very warm, which will help melt snow on contact. If snowfall is higher, this can cause a few slushy spots.

We will also need to watch for the potential of a lake-effect band that could increase snow totals near the lake on Sunday. The main impact with this event will be reduced visibility.

Cold air Sunday to Monday

What we know:

The larger impact on Sunday and Monday will be the cold temperatures and wind chills to follow.

A blast of cold air will keep high temperatures in the 30s on Sunday and Monday with wind chills in the 20s.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 40s and possible 50s by the end of the week, so the cool down period will be brief.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media