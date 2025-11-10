Southeast Wisconsin lake-effect snow totals for Nov. 10, 2025

article

The Brief A band of heavy lake effect snow slammed into eastern Racine, eastern Kenosha, and far southeastern Milwaukee counties Sunday night through Monday morning. Only a small area of southeastern Wisconsin was impacted. Snow accumulated just over one foot of snow in Pleasant Prairie.



A narrow, lake-effect snow band caused heavy snowfall rates across areas from Racine to Kenosha and south of the border into Illinois.

Lake-effect snow

What we know:

While it was very localized in who experienced the blinding snow, it caused significant impacts as the sun came up Monday morning, Nov. 10. The areas that received the highest snowfall reports was near Pleasant Prairie and east towards the lake where totals ranged 10" to 13".

Snowfall totals near Racine and up to Wind Point ranged from 5" to just over 10". Due to the narrow band, there was a stark cutoff where the snow totals quickly dropped to 2" in Sturtevant and less than an inch west of that.



Local viewers captured pictures of snow piled high on outdoor furniture, cars, and unplowed streets that caused hazardous travel conditions. This was a unique event where winds shifted northeast due to a mesoscale low pressure system that formed, allowing the snow bands to shift onto the western side of Lake Michigan. Typically, winds are out of the northwest, which brings the eastern side of the lake more lake-effect snow.

How did it measure up?

By the numbers:

Additional snow totals include:

Elmwood Park (near Dirske Park), 10.5"

Gurnee, 5"

Kenosha, 6"

Kenosha (near Ptzke Park), 9.5"

Kenosha (near St. James Cemetery), 8"

North Bay, 7.5"

Pleasant Prairie (near Anderson Park), 13"

Racine (near N.D. Fratt Elementary School), 5.8"

Racine (near Red Apple Elementary School), 4.8"

Sturtevant, 2"

Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, 10"

