Southeast Wisconsin lake-effect snow totals for Nov. 10, 2025
MILWAUKEE - A narrow, lake-effect snow band caused heavy snowfall rates across areas from Racine to Kenosha and south of the border into Illinois.
Lake-effect snow
What we know:
While it was very localized in who experienced the blinding snow, it caused significant impacts as the sun came up Monday morning, Nov. 10. The areas that received the highest snowfall reports was near Pleasant Prairie and east towards the lake where totals ranged 10" to 13".
Snowfall totals near Racine and up to Wind Point ranged from 5" to just over 10". Due to the narrow band, there was a stark cutoff where the snow totals quickly dropped to 2" in Sturtevant and less than an inch west of that.
Local viewers captured pictures of snow piled high on outdoor furniture, cars, and unplowed streets that caused hazardous travel conditions. This was a unique event where winds shifted northeast due to a mesoscale low pressure system that formed, allowing the snow bands to shift onto the western side of Lake Michigan. Typically, winds are out of the northwest, which brings the eastern side of the lake more lake-effect snow.
How did it measure up?
By the numbers:
Additional snow totals include:
- Elmwood Park (near Dirske Park), 10.5"
- Gurnee, 5"
- Kenosha, 6"
- Kenosha (near Ptzke Park), 9.5"
- Kenosha (near St. James Cemetery), 8"
- North Bay, 7.5"
- Pleasant Prairie (near Anderson Park), 13"
- Racine (near N.D. Fratt Elementary School), 5.8"
- Racine (near Red Apple Elementary School), 4.8"
- Sturtevant, 2"
- Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, 10"
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service.