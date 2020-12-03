Southeast Wisconsin seeing hardly any rain chances until mid-December

To say southeast Wisconsin is in the midst of a dry stretch is an understatement. The last time we had widespread rainfall was on Nov. 25, putting us well below seasonal norms. Typically, we receive nearly 9" of rainfall between Sept. and the start of Dec.

So far in 2020, we're not even to 7.5" on the season. Looking long term, we likely won't have significant precip chances until nearly mid-Dec. if trends hold up. Long-term atmospheric models continue to hint at a more active period by Dec.12 but in the meantime, we're looking bone dry in southeast Wisconsin.

SkyVision Plus forecast for precip Saturday, Dec. 12



For our 6-Day Planner, between Thursday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 8 other than flurry chances Monday, Dec. 7 lakeside, there isn't much to talk about in terms of rain or snow. The good news is temperatures will continue to stay at or slightly above average as the month goes on. Colder air continues to stay locked up north while surprisingly, snow so far this season has stayed mostly to our south.