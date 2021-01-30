Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals from Jan. 30-31 winter storm that hit SE Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Winter Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 31.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

  • Glendale, 13
  • Mequon, 11
  • Wauwatosa, 10
  • Thiensville, 10
  • Pleasant Prarie, 8.5
  • Kenosha, 8.3
  • Brown Deer, 8.1
  • Butler, 8
  • St. Francis, 7.8
  • Germantown, 7.5
  • Racine, 7.3
  • Newburg, 6.6
  • Burlington, 6.5
  • Oak Creek, 6.0
  • Saukville, 6.0

Snow is piling up in River Hills

Heavy, wet snow fell overnight.

Racine braces for snowfall as winter storm strikes

Racine is expected to see some of the highest snow totals overnight Saturday into Sunday as a winter storm hits southeastern Wisconsin.

