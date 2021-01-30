Snowfall totals from Jan. 30-31 winter storm that hit SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 31.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.
- Glendale, 13
- Mequon, 11
- Wauwatosa, 10
- Thiensville, 10
- Pleasant Prarie, 8.5
- Kenosha, 8.3
- Brown Deer, 8.1
- Butler, 8
- St. Francis, 7.8
- Germantown, 7.5
- Racine, 7.3
- Newburg, 6.6
- Burlington, 6.5
- Oak Creek, 6.0
- Saukville, 6.0
