Snowfall totals from Jan. 30-31 winter storm that hit SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin from Saturday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 31.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Glendale, 13

Mequon, 11

Wauwatosa, 10

Thiensville, 10

Pleasant Prarie, 8.5

Kenosha, 8.3

Brown Deer, 8.1

Butler, 8

St. Francis, 7.8

Germantown, 7.5

Racine, 7.3

Newburg, 6.6

Burlington, 6.5

Oak Creek, 6.0

Saukville, 6.0

