Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals from winter storm that impacted SE WI Dec. 29-30

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Tuesday, Dec. 29 into Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

  • Sullivan, 8.1
  • West Allis, 8.0
  • Palmyra, 8.0
  • Glendale, 7.5
  • Fox Point, 7.0
  • Pewaukee, 7.0
  • Janesville, 6.8
  • Mequon, 6.5
  • Germantown, 6.5
  • Cedarburg, 6.5
  • Lake Geneva, 6.5
  • Oak Creek, 6.3
  • Plymouth, 6.0
  • Elm Grove, 5.5
  • New Berlin, 5.3
  • Watertown, 5.0
  • Cedar Grove, 5.0
  • Downtown Milwaukee, 5.0
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 4.8
  • Twin Lakes, 4.7
  • Big Bend, 4.5
  • Greendale, 4.2
  • Pell Lake, 3.9
  • Elkhorn, 3.8
  • Racine, 2.3
  • Fond du Lac, 2.2
Winter weather welcomed by many in Walworth County
slideshow

Winter weather welcomed by many in Walworth County

The Walworth County director of public works told FOX6 that 30 plow drivers will be working throughout the night, in addition to local and private plows.

Reminder: Milwaukee winter parking regulations in effect
slideshow

Reminder: Milwaukee winter parking regulations in effect

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works reminds the public of winter parking regulations and potential parking regulations if a snow emergency is declared.