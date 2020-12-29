Snowfall totals from winter storm that impacted SE WI Dec. 29-30
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Tuesday, Dec. 29 into Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Sullivan, 8.1
- West Allis, 8.0
- Palmyra, 8.0
- Glendale, 7.5
- Fox Point, 7.0
- Pewaukee, 7.0
- Janesville, 6.8
- Mequon, 6.5
- Germantown, 6.5
- Cedarburg, 6.5
- Lake Geneva, 6.5
- Oak Creek, 6.3
- Plymouth, 6.0
- Elm Grove, 5.5
- New Berlin, 5.3
- Watertown, 5.0
- Cedar Grove, 5.0
- Downtown Milwaukee, 5.0
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 4.8
- Twin Lakes, 4.7
- Big Bend, 4.5
- Greendale, 4.2
- Pell Lake, 3.9
- Elkhorn, 3.8
- Racine, 2.3
- Fond du Lac, 2.2