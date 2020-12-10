Snow timing becoming more clear, but totals are still variable

Friday afternoon, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 12 all of southeast Wisconsin have a chance at wintry precipitation but overall snow totals are still uncertain.

The general trend is between 2"-5" but that is highly dependent on us getting cold enough otherwise a majority of this event could be rainfall. If we get cold enough some atmospheric models are favoring up to 10" in spots but that needs to be taken with a grain of salt. We should have a much clearer picture of totals by Thursday evening, Dec. 10 as the system track gets more clear.

The storm track is still variable but the timing is one point we are gaining more confidence in. By Friday afternoon, Dec. 11 light rain will begin to enter the region mostly on and off.

Snow potential starts West near Madison as the sun goes down Friday, Dec. 11, and areas away from the lake will be right near that transition zone of possibly getting wet snow. Snow totals will likely be the greatest west of Waukesha in areas that see the most snow Friday evening through Friday night.

Saturday morning, Dec. 12 is when snow becomes widespread. But it is still possible along the lake precipitation stays as rain. Snowfall rates will be heavy at times with gusty winds approaching 25 miles per hour.

Saturday, Dec. 12 is when a majority of our accumulation will occur and poses the biggest travel concerns. While ground temperatures are still well above freezing, snow rates like will exceed melting rates on roadways.

From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon, Dec. 12 snowfall potential will continue as the back end of this system finally starts to clear Wisconsin. SkyVision and other atmospheric models continue to favor snow through the afternoon and then ending by the evening but it is possible it could end sooner.

The FOX6 weather team will continue to keep you updated as this system arrives with multiple Facebook lives on the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page for more in-depth analysis. When appropriate and with greater confidence we'll share a snowfall total forecast map but still at this time there is too much variability.