Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW

Snow and rain are likely Thursday, Feb. 9, but central and western Wisconsin will be in the bullseye this time. Most of southeast Wisconsin will only get a glancing blow of snow and see mostly rain.



Starting early Thursday morning and continuing through Friday morning, widespread rain and snow are likely. Areas southeast will see a trace to 1" totals. Areas west of the Kettles will see 2-4," and from Madison northwest, there is a chance of 4-6".

Snowfall forecast for Thursday, Feb. 9

When it's all said and done, for us, the bigger story might be the rain. Rumbles of thunder will be possible, with periods of heavy showers. This rain will have the potential to accumulate well over an inch, and if so, will be our third such event of the winter.



Keeping in mind a 1:10 ratio of most snows, one inch of rain could mean a big snow, but temperatures just stay too warm to support frozen precipitation for the majority of this system.

Rainfall forecast for Thursday, Feb. 9 through Friday, Feb. 10

The biggest variable will be how the freezing line varies during the day. Some atmospheric models push it farther east, while others keep it well away from southeast Wisconsin. As the event gets closer, we'll have a clearer picture, but as of now, get ready for soaking rain and periods of snow with the biggest totals staying well northwest.