Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception.



Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.

Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes to end the week

Snow accumulation up north will be minimal but on grassy surfaces could result in trace amounts. The bigger impacts will be less populated areas in Canada that could pick up a dusting of 2+ inches by Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8.