Snow hits southeastern Wisconsin in spring

A low-pressure system brought rain and strong storms for some areas on Saturday, April 15th. Rain is still going to continue through the first half of Sunday, but snow is on the way too!

So much snow, in fact, that a large portion of Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Watch for the potential of 6-12" of snow!

Eastern Wisconsin isn't under any watches, warnings, or advisories. However, southeast Wisconsin will still see snow!

The impacts in our area will be on the low end as snow will fall Sunday night through Monday morning. Minor accumulations can occur on grassy and or elevated surfaces. Since we had many warm days last week, the roads and ground temperatures are warmer, which will limit the amounts in these areas. Keep in mind that slushy roads can occur when heavier snow is falling. The biggest impact will be reduced visibility.

Temperatures will continue to fall through Sunday afternoon. This will help transition precipitation into a rain/snow mix between 3 and 4 p.m.

After sunset into the evening hours, temperatures will drop into the mid and low 30s, which will fully support snow in the atmosphere. Snow will be the heaviest from midnight until Monday at 7 a.m.

It's not only the snow that will be falling but the temperatures will too. Cold air will push temperatures back in the low 30s. With strong northwesterly winds gusting between 30-40mph, wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s come Monday morning.

Monday afternoon won't warm up much either, with highs staying in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. More seasonal high temperatures in the low to mid 50s return Tuesday and Wednesday.