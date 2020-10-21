Single-digit temperatures in the forecast across Minnesota this weekend

On Tuesday, Oct. 20 Minneapolis and western Wisconsin saw over six inches of snow and by Saturday morning, Oct. 24 they'll get their first single-digit temperature drop too. An arctic airmass will drop down by the weekend causing widespread single-digit temperatures for much of the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Luckily for Wisconsin, our temperature drop won't be nearly as sharp but it will keep us below average in the long term.

Low-temperature forecast for Saturday, Oct. 24 in the upper midwest

To end the week southeast Wisconsin will actually see a warm-up first. High temps will climb back into the mid-60s for Thursday, Oct. 22 but it'll be hard to enjoy it. Widespread rain will be the theme for the morning and late afternoon.

By Saturday, Oct. 24 the same cold front that's bringing single digits temps to Minnesota will roar into Wisconsin pushing us back down a good 10˚F below average. Likely through the end of October Wisconsin will struggle to get anywhere near seasonable temperatures as highs stay in the 40s for the long haul.