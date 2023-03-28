Wisconsin severe weather, Friday threat 1st of season

article

Rain showers and some brief wintry mix will continue Thursday evening, becoming widespread rain showers overnight. Showers will likely linger through Friday morning with a potential dry break mid to late morning.

Two rounds of thunderstorms are then possible later Friday afternoon and evening – both of which could be severe with large hail, gusty wind and a spin-up tornado.

The late-evening line of storms could be the strongest, as it will be coming in along the trailing cold front.

As a reminder, May through August is typically when severe weather is favorable across Wisconsin, but active weather can happen in any month in the year. In order to have severe storms, there are several needed ingredients: wind shear, a lifting mechanism, sufficient instability and enough moisture.

The threat for this event stretches down into the lower-Mississippi Valley up into northern Midwest regions. This will include southern Wisconsin on Friday.

As of Thursday, southeastern Wisconsin has been upgraded to an enhanced risk (orange) south, slight risk (yellow) and a marginal risk (green) far north for severe storms.

What do each of these categories mean? Scattered severe thunderstorms look fairly likely across southern counties.

After this system moves out Friday night, cold air around the back side will bring some wintry mix and slushy snow through the first half of Saturday. Accumulation will be minimal, and mainly north.