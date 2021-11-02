Season's 1st snowfall; northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

article

The first snow for many is falling across northern Wisconsin and Michigan as lake effect snow ramps up along the shore of Lake Superior.

Upwards of an inch of snow is likely under the heaviest lake effect bands, with Munising Michigan already receiving 5 inches of new snowfall!

