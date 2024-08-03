article

Another month of summer is marked down in the books as July came and went in the blink of an eye.

July's coldest temperature was recorded on the first of the month with a low of 55 degrees, while the warmest temperature recorded was on the last day of the month with a high of 91 degrees.

In summer, we usually have the warmest months of the year. And while we did experience warm days, most of the month's high temperatures were below average. In fact, July only had seven days above average, five days at average and 19 days below average.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

July 2024 was the first month to have an overall average temperature that was below normal since June 2023. What made July feel uncomfortable was the extended periods of high dew points.

Overall, July was the 72nd driest month on record with a total precipitation amount of 2.62 inches – 0.78 inches below the normal amount we would accumulate.

However, the deficit doesn't hurt because 2024 had a surplus of precipitation – totaling 6.40 inches above average. The large amount of rainfall in the spring and early summer created trouble for farmers, as it killed plants since there was too much rain.

July is the second-driest month this year with February holding the driest month with a precipitation amount totaling 1.33 inches.

We will see what the final month of meteorological summer, August, brings to southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media