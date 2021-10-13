Rocky Mountains experience 1st big snowfall of the season

While Wisconsin struggles to get any hint of fall weather, parts of the Rocky Mountains have already received their first big snowfall of the season. Since Monday, Oct. 11 parts of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming have received well over 2' of snow with isolated pockets at higher elevations receiving more.

Another system that arrives Wednesday, Oct. 13 lasting into the weekend of the 15th will drop easily over a foot of snow in some areas of Wyoming and Colorado.

Snowfall forecast from Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 15

Generally, higher elevations are the first to start seeing big snows in Fall but a sign of changing seasons is yet to arrive in the midwest. Enjoy this abnormally warm start to Fall while we have it. Start planning those ski trips soon!