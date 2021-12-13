Expand / Collapse search

Record high temperatures likely Wednesday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The high-pressure system that's provided seasonably mild weather will be shifting to the east over the next few days, allowing record warmth to make it into the forecast Wednesday ahead of a cold front. 

Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s for most of the area, with some humidity also expected with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. 

The current record high for Wednesday, Dec. 15 is 55 degrees. The forecast high is 65 degrees. Although that is a 10-degree increase from the previous record, records for Dec. 13 and 14 are both 60 degrees. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin tornado relief volunteer Kentucky trip, UW player fundraiser

One Wisconsin volunteer has been deployed to help in tornado-devastated Kentucky. The American Red Cross said Monday, Dec. 13 the volunteer was on the way. Others in the Milwaukee area have family that survived the destruction.

Milwaukee man missing since 1985; police seek information
article

Milwaukee man missing since 1985; police seek information

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since June 1985.

18th and Atkinson homicide: Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects
article

18th and Atkinson homicide: Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 18th and Atkinson on Monday afternoon, Dec. 13, police say.