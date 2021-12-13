Record high temperatures likely Wednesday

article

The high-pressure system that's provided seasonably mild weather will be shifting to the east over the next few days, allowing record warmth to make it into the forecast Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s for most of the area, with some humidity also expected with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The current record high for Wednesday, Dec. 15 is 55 degrees. The forecast high is 65 degrees. Although that is a 10-degree increase from the previous record, records for Dec. 13 and 14 are both 60 degrees.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News