Record-breaking rainfall caused flash flooding in parts of southeast Wisconsin

Record rainfall caused flash flooding in parts of southeast Wisconsin. Total rainfall at Mitchell Airport on Sunday, Aug. 2 was 4.79 inches. That broke the previous record of 2.79 inches set in 1960, according to the National Weather Service.

Almost all the rain fell within a three to six-hour period. McCarty Park in West Allis was one of the areas hit.

On Sunday night, Aug. 2 FOX6 cameras captured several cars get stuck in the water near 82nd and Arthur. The swirling waters from the park were spilling onto the street. Parts of eastbound I-43 had to be shut down due to the flooding. Traffic was diverted off the freeway at 84th Street. Those lanes have reopened.