Expand / Collapse search

Possible snowfall this weekend would be right on schedule

By
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The average first snowfall in Milwaukee is November 14, and with snow possible on Sunday, it could be right on time to kick off the season. 

With the current track of a secondary low-pressure system arriving Sunday morning, accumulating snow is possible. 

We have yet to see our first trace of snow in the area as well. That could come Friday on the backside of the first low-pressure system, with snow showers possible overnight into Saturday. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the FOX6 Weather Experts by downloading the FOX6 Storm Center App and tuning into live forecasts on-air and online. 

Aaron Rodgers on COVID vaccine comments: 'I take full responsibility'
article

Aaron Rodgers on COVID vaccine comments: 'I take full responsibility'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on Tuesday, Nov. 9 on The Pat McAfee Show about recent comments made about the COVID vaccine.

Taco Stop car theft: South Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects
article

Taco Stop car theft: South Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects

South Milwaukee police are investigating an auto theft that occurred at the Taco Stop on N. Chicago Avenue on Monday, Nov. 8.

Veterans honored in Milwaukee

Veterans and Milwaukee VA leaders gathered to celebrate Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 9. It was part of the hospital's Ceremony of Reflection.