Possible snowfall this weekend would be right on schedule

article

The average first snowfall in Milwaukee is November 14, and with snow possible on Sunday, it could be right on time to kick off the season.

With the current track of a secondary low-pressure system arriving Sunday morning, accumulating snow is possible.

We have yet to see our first trace of snow in the area as well. That could come Friday on the backside of the first low-pressure system, with snow showers possible overnight into Saturday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the FOX6 Weather Experts by downloading the FOX6 Storm Center App and tuning into live forecasts on-air and online.