Polar vortex arrives this weekend giving us the coldest air in two years

The last time we had temperatures drop beyond -10°F was Jan. 31, 2019, where we set a record low for the date at -23°F. That polar vortex won't be forgotten for a very long time.

On Sunday morning, Feb. 7 we have our first polar outbreak of air since then and wind chills will approach -25°F for many with the actual temperature potentially getting down to -12°F.

Polar vortex might sound like doom and gloom but it's really nothing new, they usually rear their ugly head at least once a winter (sometimes more). It's a term that's become apart of the public vernacular and is now a clear way to get the point across about dangerously cold air.

So far this winter, Wisconsin has been relatively mild, the coldest we've gotten in Milwaukee this winter was 9°F on Jan. 28. This arctic punch easily getting 20°F colder than that. Wind chills will no problem surpass -40°F in northern Minnesota but Monday morning, Feb. 8 looks to be just as cold if not slightly warmer.

Long-term temperature trends keep us well below average for the mid-portion of February and it's likely we could be stuck in this pattern for a while. This is the coldest our 6-Day Planner has looked in a long time!