Pneumonia front: Rapid temperature drop expected Sunday

A pneumonia front is a cold air boundary that rapidly moves down the Lake Michigan lakeshore and causes a dramatic change in temperatures.

Sunday afternoon, May 23 there are prime conditions for a pneumonia front to occur. Temperatures will likely go from the mid to upper 70s down into the 50s in just a matter of hours.

Cold front enhanced by cool Lake Michigan air heading SW, Sunday, May 23

As the pneumonia front heads inland, trees and other objects on the surface slow its inland push while air over the lake with less resistance continues to rush south.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The farther away from Lake Michigan you are the less drastic temperature change you can expect. Many will quickly see a drop of over -15°F in a very short period of time.

As the Pneumonia Front heads inland temperatures can drop easily 15°F-20°F

The temperature trend heading into the evening is a rollercoaster. We'll dip into the 50s as scattered showers will still be possible heading into tomorrow morning.

Don't worry temperatures rebound quickly into the 80s for Monday afternoon, May 24.

Advertisement