Parts of Wisconsin to see several inches of snow Tuesday afternoon

Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for parts of northern and central Wisconsin through midnight tonight. Anywhere from 2 to 7 inches of snow is expected, with the highest totals likely to be in the Eau Claire area. Moderate to heavy snowfall Tuesday evening, Oct. 20 will impair road conditions, so plan accordingly if you are traveling north.

Outside of the advisory in northern and central Wisconsin, southern parts of the state could still see some snow but it will largely be too warm to stick in most spots. This is a possiblity north and west of the Madison area, while southeastern Wisconsin is expected to see light rain shower activity for a few hours this afternoon and evening.

As we continue to get closer to the winter season, it is important to stay tuned to the local forecast by downloading our FOX6 Storm Center app. There you can find up-to-date forecasts from the FOX6 Weather Experts and the latest on snow chances for our area.