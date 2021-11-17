Partial lunar eclipse Friday morning followed by Beaver Moon

A partial lunar eclipse will occur Friday morning, Nov. 19 starting at 1:18 a.m. and lasting through 4:47 a.m. The maximum eclipse percentage will happen at 3:02 a.m. in the western sky. With a partial lunar eclipse, the earth's shadow blocks everything but a small wedge of the moon.

Instead of a typical crescent appearance, it'll appear redder on its edge. Once the eclipse is done we'll see the first full moon of November called the Beaver Moon.

Partial Lunar Eclipse info for Friday morning, Nov. 19

What will ruin this for anyone staying up for the event will be clouds. As of Wednesday, Nov. 17 cloud cover seems minimal early Friday morning, Nov. 19 but this could change.

Across the lake, there will be plenty of clouds in southern Michigan and northern Wisconsin but currently, it looks like SE Wisconsin will have perfect western visibility. For the best view get away from city lights.

Advertisement