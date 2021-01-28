Over 4 feet of snow possible for parts of California to end January

Over the next five days, parts of California have a chance to receive over four feet of snow with isolated spots well over five feet. In comparison, since 2021 started we're just over a foot of snow for the month of January in Wisconsin.

Multiple systems coming off of the Pacific Ocean will push highly saturated air into the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The elevation change squeezes out precipitation like wringing out a wet towel which will produce one of the biggest snowfalls of the season.

Winter is when the west coast experiences their wettest period of the year. Many forests heavily rely on moisture from snowmelt in the spring and early summer to survive late season droughts.

Big snowfalls in January and February can be key for ecosystems out west to function but in the last 30 years, drought has become all too common for the state of California.

Snow depth as of January 28

Within this five-day period between, Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, there will be areas that will double their seasonal snow totals but it's essential to keep in mind at higher elevations there are already five to nine feet on the ground. These mega snows occur from time to time due to atmospheric rivers of moisture coming from the Pacific Ocean because of a perfect set up in the upper atmosphere.

Fortunately for Wisconsin, these systems never make it through the Rocky Mountains without losing some of their vigor.