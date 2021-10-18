October above average warmth as month nears an end

article

After having nearly the entire month of October with above-average temperature, there is no major change in the pattern quite yet.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates more above average warmth for much of the upper Midwest, with high temperatures likely to remain in the low 60s to wrap up the month.

The reason for the consistent warmth is mainly being driven by a meridional jet stream pattern, with a trough of cool unsettled weather over the northwest and a ridge of high pressure over the Midwest. This is mainly driven by the allocation of above and below-average water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation.

El Niño means warmer than average waters in the eastern Pacific, while La Niña means cooler than average waters in the eastern Pacific. As we head into winter, La Niña is expected to drive some cooler weather into the region.

So if you prefer the colder weather, just wait a few weeks, but if you enjoy the weather we've been having, be sure to savor it!