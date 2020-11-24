Expand / Collapse search

NWS: Snowfall totals for autumn storm on Tuesday, Nov. 24

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snow event that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) reported by observers in southeast Wisconsin.

  • Cottage Grove, 3
  • DeForest, 2.8
  • Sun Prairie, 2.5
  • Sullivan, 2
  • Madison, 2
  • Jefferson, 1.7
  • Janesville, 1.7
  • Johnson Creek, 1.5
  • Watertown, 1.5
  • Beloit, 1.4
  • Waukesha, 1.2
  • Theresa, 1

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

