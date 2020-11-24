NWS: Snowfall totals for autumn storm on Tuesday, Nov. 24

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snow event that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) reported by observers in southeast Wisconsin.

Cottage Grove, 3

DeForest, 2.8

Sun Prairie, 2.5

Sullivan, 2

Madison, 2

Jefferson, 1.7

Janesville, 1.7

Johnson Creek, 1.5

Watertown, 1.5

Beloit, 1.4

Waukesha, 1.2

Theresa, 1

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service