NWS: Snowfall totals for autumn storm on Tuesday, Nov. 24
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snow event that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) reported by observers in southeast Wisconsin.
- Cottage Grove, 3
- DeForest, 2.8
- Sun Prairie, 2.5
- Sullivan, 2
- Madison, 2
- Jefferson, 1.7
- Janesville, 1.7
- Johnson Creek, 1.5
- Watertown, 1.5
- Beloit, 1.4
- Waukesha, 1.2
- Theresa, 1
