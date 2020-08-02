NWS issues 'Beach Hazard Statement' for lakeshore counties through Tuesday evening

article

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement starting Sunday, Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. for lakeshore counties.

According to the NWS, hazardous beach conditions are expected with storms moving through Sunday. Dangerous waves and strong currents could be life-threatening to anyone entering Lake Michigan.

The NWS estimated peak wave heights at 3 to 7 feet through Tuesday evening.

Please stay out of the water, and steer clear of the pier!

