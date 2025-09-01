Northern lights could be visible in Wisconsin on Labor Day

article

The Brief Wisconsin has the chance of seeing the northern lights from Sept. 1 into Sep. 2. The best time for viewing is midnight through 3 a.m. on Sept. 2. The forecast favors clear viewing conditions.



You may have a chance to see the northern lights on Monday, Sept. 1 into early Tuesday, Sept. 2 due to a significant geomagnetic storm.

Northern Lights possible

What we know:

People living all over the Great Lakes areas and even parts of the lower Midwest might be able to see the amazing phenomenon.

A coronal mass ejection is expected to arrive during this time, allowing for the best viewing conditions from midnight through 3 a.m. on Sept. 2. Sky conditions are forecasted to be clear to mostly clear across the state.

There is a slight chance of some fog developing later in the morning.

Space weather forecasters say it could drive strong geomagnetic storms, rated g3. That means bright auroras could be visible much farther south than usual.

The storms may also cause issues with satellites, GPS signals, and radio communications.

Tips to see

What you can do:

Tips to see the aurora include staying away from metropolitan areas with light pollution and traveling to a less populated area.

Allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for about ten minutes.

Colors will not look as vibrant to the human eye, so use your cell phone on night mode to try and capture the array of colors in the sky.

