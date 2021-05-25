Wisconsinites could see northern lights in parts of state

article

A G2 geomagnetic storm is in the forecast Tuesday night, May 25, giving the chance for parts of Wisconsin to see the northern lights. Of course, weather conditions will play a factor, with dissipating storms expecting to obscure viewing for many.

However, parts of central and northern Wisconsin should be able to see the lights. If you're planning to be in this area, be sure to get away from city lights or anywhere that may have light pollution, and to a location with a view of the northern horizon. The best viewing will be around midnight until 3 a.m. Wednesday.