NWS: Snowfall totals from late fall storm on December 12

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that will likely change.

Snow totals as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday
  • Beaver Dam, 3.6
  • Newburg, 3.0
  • Janesville, 2.7
  • Watertown, 2.5
  • Fond du Lac, 2.0
  • Johnson Creek, 1.8
  • Allenton, 1.8
  • Kewaskum, 1.8
  • Hubertus, 1.6
  • Fort Atkinson, 1.5
  • Elkhorn, 1.3
  • Sullivan, 1.0
  • Jackson, 1.0

