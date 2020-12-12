NWS: Snowfall totals from late fall storm on December 12
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that will likely change.
Snow totals as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Beaver Dam, 3.6
- Newburg, 3.0
- Janesville, 2.7
- Watertown, 2.5
- Fond du Lac, 2.0
- Johnson Creek, 1.8
- Allenton, 1.8
- Kewaskum, 1.8
- Hubertus, 1.6
- Fort Atkinson, 1.5
- Elkhorn, 1.3
- Sullivan, 1.0
- Jackson, 1.0
