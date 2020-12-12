NWS: Snowfall totals from late fall storm on December 12

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that will likely change.

Snow totals as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday

Beaver Dam, 3.6

Newburg, 3.0

Janesville, 2.7

Watertown, 2.5

Fond du Lac, 2.0

Johnson Creek, 1.8

Allenton, 1.8

Kewaskum, 1.8

Hubertus, 1.6

Fort Atkinson, 1.5

Elkhorn, 1.3

Sullivan, 1.0

Jackson, 1.0

