National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado touched down in Lake Geneva Monday

The National Weather Service announced Tuesday, Aug. 11 that preliminary information from their storm survey crew found damage consistent with a high-end EF-0 tornado occurred in Lake Geneva in Monday, Aug. 10

Winds upwards of 80 mph produced tree damage with multiple large limbs and tree trunks knocked down or snapped.

The NWS surveyed damage Tusday, Aug. 11 in:

The Camp Lake area in Kenosha County.

The Lake Geneva area in Walworth County.

Areas north of Union Grove in Racine County.

The results of these damage surveys will be updated in the storm summary news article and the National Weather Service's social media sites as the day goes along.