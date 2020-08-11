Expand / Collapse search

National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado touched down in Lake Geneva Monday

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Cleanup underway after string of severe storms swept through parts of SE Wisconsin

A rare storm packing 100 mph winds and with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage.

RACINE - The National Weather Service announced Tuesday, Aug. 11 that preliminary information from their storm survey crew found damage consistent with a high-end EF-0 tornado occurred in Lake Geneva in Monday, Aug. 10

Winds upwards of 80 mph produced tree damage with multiple large limbs and tree trunks knocked down or snapped.

The NWS surveyed damage Tusday, Aug. 11 in:

  • The Camp Lake area in Kenosha County.
  • The Lake Geneva area in Walworth County.
  • Areas north of Union Grove in Racine County.

The results of these damage surveys will be updated in the storm summary news article and the National Weather Service's social media sites as the day goes along. 