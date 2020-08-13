Multiple severe weather threats for Minnesota over the coming days, widespread tree damage expected

After what has been an eventful week for the Midwest following the Aug. 10 derecho that hammered Iowa and Illinois, it's our neighbors to the north who's turn it is for severe weather. Late Thursday evening, Aug. 13 into tonight, the northwestern corner of Minnesota is in an enhanced risk for severe weather.

This is another set up from strong winds and damaging hail.

An enhanced risk for severe storms tonight, Aug. 13

SkyVision Plus has this line of storms developing Thursday night, Aug.13, and continuing into early Friday morning, Aug. 14. Quickly, this line of storms will lose upper-level dynamics to sustain its strength and fall apart before reaching Wisconsin.

Skyvision Plus forecast for Aug. 13, 11:30 pm

To make matters worse, almost an identical line of storms is forecasted for Friday night, Aug. 14 in just about the same area. Widespread tree damage can be expected, with these storms capable of producing 50mph+ winds.

While it's a slight chance for severe weather currently, it's possible this could be upgraded Friday, Aug. 14. Once again, Wisconsin is lucky as these storms will also fall apart and weaken before reaching us on Saturday, Aug. 14.

