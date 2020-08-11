More than 4K without power Tuesday morning after storms roll through SE Wisconsin

Storms knocked out power to thousands of people overnight. A majority of those affected are in Racine and Kenosha Counties. The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, was showing more than 4,000 without power in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Power Outage Map for the latest outage information

Is your power out, or have you spotted a downed wire? We Energies officials ask that you call (800) 662-4797. Do not assume we know about your outage, officials say.