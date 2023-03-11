More snow for southeast Wisconsin into Monday morning
MILWAUKEE - You might be thinking "here we go again" when it comes to shoveling snow, but the biggest impacts this time are expected to the north. Sheboygan and Fond du Lac could see spots getting close to 8" if the current low track holds.
A majority of southeast Wisconsin will sit in the 1-3" range as a long-duration light to moderate snow moves through into Monday morning, March 13.
Highest snow totals for Sunday, March 12 are expected for areas north. Most will be between 1-3" when it's all said and done Monday morning, March 13
The heaviest rates and most impactful travel times are looking like Sunday morning, Mar.ch 12 and Sunday afternoon, March 12, as a broad low moves through the Great Lakes. Northern Wisconsin and Minnesota will see much more out of this system, but this definitely makes our March more interesting.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Snow begins Saturday night, March 11 and will continue on and off Sunday, March 12
Snow begins to let up Monday morning, March 13 but as the precip calms down, the winds pick up. We could see gusts of 25mph+ throughout the day Monday, shifting concerns more to blowing snow and patches of reduced visibility.
Snow rates taper off while being taken over with gusty winds Monday morning, March 13
Once this snow is done, we'll likely still be above average when it comes to snow in 2023.
Stay tuned to the FOX6 Forecast!
FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on Twitter