More snow for southeast Wisconsin into Monday morning

You might be thinking "here we go again" when it comes to shoveling snow, but the biggest impacts this time are expected to the north. Sheboygan and Fond du Lac could see spots getting close to 8" if the current low track holds.



A majority of southeast Wisconsin will sit in the 1-3" range as a long-duration light to moderate snow moves through into Monday morning, March 13.

Highest snow totals for Sunday, March 12 are expected for areas north. Most will be between 1-3" when it's all said and done Monday morning, March 13

The heaviest rates and most impactful travel times are looking like Sunday morning, Mar.ch 12 and Sunday afternoon, March 12, as a broad low moves through the Great Lakes. Northern Wisconsin and Minnesota will see much more out of this system, but this definitely makes our March more interesting.

Snow begins Saturday night, March 11 and will continue on and off Sunday, March 12

Snow begins to let up Monday morning, March 13 but as the precip calms down, the winds pick up. We could see gusts of 25mph+ throughout the day Monday, shifting concerns more to blowing snow and patches of reduced visibility.

Snow rates taper off while being taken over with gusty winds Monday morning, March 13

Once this snow is done, we'll likely still be above average when it comes to snow in 2023.

