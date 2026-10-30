Milwaukee Weather: AM sun, PM clouds & Saturday showers
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Friday starts with a little sunshine, light winds and temperatures flirting with 60 degrees but more clouds are on the way for the afternoon. Showers develop Friday evening and spread across our area through Saturday afternoon. Saturday won't be a washout but trick or treaters will need to watch the radar. Sunday offers a chance to dry out, and warm up. Temperatures climb well into the 60s by Monday, making for a pretty comfortable start to November. Don't get too attached to the dry weather, though, because a pair of storm systems will bring several rounds of rain beginning late Monday, with the wettest stretch likely Monday night into Tuesday. By Thursday, a cold front puts an end to our run of 60-degree temperatures, bringing back more seasonable 50s and eventually some drier weather Friday.
Today: Morning sun then more clouds. Showers overnight.
High: 56°
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Showers.
Low: 47°
Wind: E 3-7
Saturday: Showers.
High: 58°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 49° High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: PM showers likely.
AM Low: 53° High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Showers.
AM Low: 56° High: 66°
Wind: S 5-15
Wednesday: Showers.
AM Low: 52° High: 64°
Wind: S 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.