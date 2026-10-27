Milwaukee Weather: Warming up and getting wetter

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

October is getting ready to go out on a surprisingly mild note, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s by midweek. Tuesday brings plenty of clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles, but most of us should stay dry. Our best chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front brings scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. We'll briefly cool down behind that front before another round of unsettled weather moves in Friday and hangs around through the weekend.

The good news? While we're heading into a wetter pattern, this doesn't look like a complete weekend washout, so don't cancel those outdoor plans just yet!

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few afternoon rain sprinkles are possible.

High: 66° / 62° LAKE

Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Slow clearing.

Low: 50°

Wind: SW 3-5

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer. Chance showers overnight.

High: 74°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Morning showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 58° High: 72°

Wind: W 5-15

Friday: Chance of showers. Light rain becoming likely overnight.

AM Low: 46° High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

AM Low: 52° High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Showers likely.

AM Low: 52° High: 66°

Wind: S 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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