Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and warmer Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny skies on Sunday with warming temps into the low 80s inland to mid 70s lakeside.

A dying storm complex from the west could bring a few showers/storms into western areas tonight with a few more storms by Monday morning.

An extreme heat watch is in effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning for dangerous heat indices up to 105F.

High temps in the 90s and high dew points in the 70s will continue to cause heat warnings all week. Plan accordingly and limit time outdoors.

Today: 76 Lake. Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or storm in the evening.

High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance rain/storms.

Low: 67°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid.

High: 93°

Wind: S 10-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid.

AM Low: 74° High: 94°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:Moslty sunny, hot and humid.

AM Low: 75° High: 95°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance rain/storms.

AM Low: 75° High: 93°

Wind: SW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance rain/storms.

AM Low: 72° High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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