Milwaukee Weather: Showers likely, frost overnight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A cooler, somewhat unsettled pattern settles into southern Wisconsin through the end of the week, with off-and-on chances for light showers and even a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoons. None of these systems are particularly strong, but the persistent upper-level trough keeps the atmosphere just unstable enough for scattered activity to pop.

Temperatures will run a bit below normal, especially at night, where inland areas could dip into the 30s and bring the potential for frost. The lakeshore stays even cooler during the day thanks to northeast winds off Lake Michigan. Looking ahead, the pattern slowly relaxes this weekend into early next week, with temperatures inching upward but occasional shower chances sticking around.

Today: 48 LAKE. A few showers. Slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

High: 52°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds. Patchy frost inland.

Low: 34°

Wind: NW 3-5

Thursday: 46 LAKE. Morning frost. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.

High: 50°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Morning frost. Partly sunny and cool.

AM Low: 32° High: 48°

Wind: N/E 5-10

Saturday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 56°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 36° High: 64°

Wind: W 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 44° High: 64°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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