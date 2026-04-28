Milwaukee Weather: Drying up Tuesday, cooling down late week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

The cold front that brought Monday's storms has pushed out, and anything leftover is fading quickly as the atmosphere stabilizes. In its wake, a cooler pattern takes over with temperatures running below average through much of the week. Lake Michigan will play a big role, especially midweek, keeping lakeshore communities noticeably cooler while inland areas sneak out a few more degrees. We will deal with occasional, hit-or-miss shower chances, but nothing that looks widespread or particularly impactful. The bigger story may turn into chilly nights late week with frost potential before a rebound into more comfortable 60s by the second half of the weekend.

Today: Cloudy early then partly sunny late day. Breezy.

High: 62°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 42°

Wind: NW 3-7

Wednesday:52 Lake. Slight chance of rain showers.

High: 58°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 56°

Wind: N-NE 5-10

Friday: 48 Lake. Partly sunny and cool.

AM Low: 33° High: 52°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: 50 Lake. Moslty sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 54°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 36° High: 64°

Wind: SW 10-20





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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