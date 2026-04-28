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Milwaukee Weather: Drying up Tuesday, cooling down late week

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Published  April 28, 2026 4:43am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - The cold front that brought Monday's storms has pushed out, and anything leftover is fading quickly as the atmosphere stabilizes. In its wake, a cooler pattern takes over with temperatures running below average through much of the week. Lake Michigan will play a big role, especially midweek, keeping lakeshore communities noticeably cooler while inland areas sneak out a few more degrees. We will deal with occasional, hit-or-miss shower chances, but nothing that looks widespread or particularly impactful. The bigger story may turn into chilly nights late week with frost potential before a rebound into more comfortable 60s by the second half of the weekend.

Today:    Cloudy early then partly sunny late day. Breezy.
High:     62°
Wind:     WNW 10-20

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:      42°
Wind:     NW 3-7

Wednesday:52 Lake. Slight chance of rain showers.
High:     58°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   36°                   High:  56°
Wind:     N-NE 5-10

Friday:   48 Lake. Partly sunny and cool.
AM Low:   33°                   High:  52°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Saturday: 50 Lake. Moslty sunny.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  54°
Wind:     NNE 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   36°                   High:  64°
Wind:     SW 10-20


 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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