Milwaukee Weather: Drying up Tuesday, cooling down late week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - The cold front that brought Monday's storms has pushed out, and anything leftover is fading quickly as the atmosphere stabilizes. In its wake, a cooler pattern takes over with temperatures running below average through much of the week. Lake Michigan will play a big role, especially midweek, keeping lakeshore communities noticeably cooler while inland areas sneak out a few more degrees. We will deal with occasional, hit-or-miss shower chances, but nothing that looks widespread or particularly impactful. The bigger story may turn into chilly nights late week with frost potential before a rebound into more comfortable 60s by the second half of the weekend.
Today: Cloudy early then partly sunny late day. Breezy.
High: 62°
Wind: WNW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 42°
Wind: NW 3-7
Wednesday:52 Lake. Slight chance of rain showers.
High: 58°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 56°
Wind: N-NE 5-10
Friday: 48 Lake. Partly sunny and cool.
AM Low: 33° High: 52°
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: 50 Lake. Moslty sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 54°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 36° High: 64°
Wind: SW 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.