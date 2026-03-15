Milwaukee Weather: Winter storm impacts Wisconsin with snow, icing, and strong winds
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A strong winter storm is forecasted to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow in central and northern portions of the state! Southern Wisconsin is going to see a mix of all types of precipitation from storms to freezing rain, sleet and snow. This will come in three phases:
Phase 1: Winter Weather Advisory Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge counties until 4pm Sunday. Washington and Ozaukee counties until 10am Sunday. Snow/sleet accumulations creating slick roads.
Phase 2: Chance of storms south of WI-60 during the late morning and afternoon. Storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and 1" of rain.
Phase 3: Winter Storm Warning inland counties 7pm Sunday to 4pm Monday: icing impacting roads, heavier snow 5-8"with higher totals to the north, and breezy winds
Phase 3: Winter Weather Advisory for lakeshore counties 10pm Sunday to 4pm Monday: icing impacting roads, 2-5" snow/sleet. Icy roads and very windy.
Today: Wintry mix north and rain south in the AM. Late morning/afternoon t-storms. Windy and warm. Wintry mix and snow at night.
High: 51°
Wind: SE 15-30
Tonight: Chance wintry mix and heavy snow, windy.
Low: 20°
Wind: N 15-35
Monday: Winter storm. Windy with blowing snow. 2-4" Milwaukee, higher W & NW 3-6" to 6+ northern most counties.
High: 24°
Wind: NW 20-40
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold. Chance snow at night.
AM Low: 8° High: 22°
Wind: NW 5-15
Wednesday:Partly cloudy. Slight chance for AM snow.
AM Low: 15° High: 42°
Wind: S 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 32° High: 47°
Wind: S 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny and mild.
AM Low: 34° High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
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