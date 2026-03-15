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Milwaukee Weather: Winter storm impacts Wisconsin with snow, icing, and strong winds

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Published  March 15, 2026 8:26am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A strong winter storm is forecasted to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow in central and northern portions of the state! Southern Wisconsin is going to see a mix of all types of precipitation from storms to freezing rain, sleet and snow. This will come in three phases:

Phase 1: Winter Weather Advisory  Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge counties until 4pm Sunday. Washington and Ozaukee counties until 10am Sunday.  Snow/sleet accumulations creating slick roads. 
Phase 2: Chance of storms south of WI-60 during the late morning and afternoon. Storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and 1" of rain.
Phase 3: Winter Storm Warning inland counties 7pm Sunday to 4pm Monday: icing impacting roads, heavier snow 5-8"with higher totals to the north, and breezy winds
Phase 3: Winter Weather Advisory for lakeshore counties 10pm Sunday to 4pm Monday: icing impacting roads, 2-5" snow/sleet. Icy roads and very windy.

Today:    Wintry mix north and rain south in the AM.  Late morning/afternoon t-storms. Windy and warm. Wintry mix and snow at night.
High:     51°
Wind:     SE 15-30

Tonight:  Chance wintry mix and heavy snow, windy.
Low:      20°
Wind:     N 15-35

Monday:   Winter storm. Windy with blowing snow. 2-4" Milwaukee, higher W & NW 3-6" to 6+ northern most counties.
High:     24°
Wind:     NW 20-40

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Cold. Chance snow at night.
AM Low:   8°                    High:  22°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Wednesday:Partly cloudy. Slight chance for AM snow.
AM Low:   15°                   High:  42°
Wind:     S 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  47°
Wind:     S 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny and mild.
AM Low:   34°                   High:  52°
Wind:     SW 5-10
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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