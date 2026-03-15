Milwaukee Weather: Winter storm impacts Wisconsin with snow, icing, and strong winds

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A strong winter storm is forecasted to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow in central and northern portions of the state! Southern Wisconsin is going to see a mix of all types of precipitation from storms to freezing rain, sleet and snow. This will come in three phases:

Phase 1: Winter Weather Advisory Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge counties until 4pm Sunday. Washington and Ozaukee counties until 10am Sunday. Snow/sleet accumulations creating slick roads.

Phase 2: Chance of storms south of WI-60 during the late morning and afternoon. Storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and 1" of rain.

Phase 3: Winter Storm Warning inland counties 7pm Sunday to 4pm Monday: icing impacting roads, heavier snow 5-8"with higher totals to the north, and breezy winds

Phase 3: Winter Weather Advisory for lakeshore counties 10pm Sunday to 4pm Monday: icing impacting roads, 2-5" snow/sleet. Icy roads and very windy.

Today: Wintry mix north and rain south in the AM. Late morning/afternoon t-storms. Windy and warm. Wintry mix and snow at night.

High: 51°

Wind: SE 15-30

Tonight: Chance wintry mix and heavy snow, windy.

Low: 20°

Wind: N 15-35

Monday: Winter storm. Windy with blowing snow. 2-4" Milwaukee, higher W & NW 3-6" to 6+ northern most counties.

High: 24°

Wind: NW 20-40

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold. Chance snow at night.

AM Low: 8° High: 22°

Wind: NW 5-15

Wednesday:Partly cloudy. Slight chance for AM snow.

AM Low: 15° High: 42°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 32° High: 47°

Wind: S 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny and mild.

AM Low: 34° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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