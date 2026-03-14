Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy Saturday, chance wintry mix at night

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Phase 1: Winter Weather Advisory north of Milwaukee 7pm Sat. to 10am Sun.: light snow and icing possible

Phase 2: T-Storms on Sunday Afternoon with a high of 50.

Phase 3: Winter Storm Watch ALL of SE WI 4pm Sunday to 7pm Monday: icing, heavier snow, and breezy winds

Increasing clouds (cloudy) Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of wintry mix in northern counties at night. Temps warm into Sunday with afternoon storms and snow by Monday.

Today: Cloudy skies. Few light snow showers. Mix at night, especially north.

High: 36°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy. Chance mix norther.

Low: 32°

Wind: SE 10-20

Sunday: Dry AM. Afternoon t-storms. Windy and warm. Mix/Snow/Freeze at night.

High: 50°

Wind: SE 15-25

Monday: Winter storm. Windy with snow. 2-3" Milwaukee, higher W & NW.

AM Low: 20° High: 24°

Wind: NW 20-40

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold. Chance snow at night.

AM Low: 7° High: 19°

Wind: NW 5-15

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 15° High: 38°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 29° High: 47°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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