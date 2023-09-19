SE Wisconsin forecast, temperatures in 80s possible starting Wednesday

article

Recent temperatures and the earliest changing leaves might have you thinking about fall – but don't count out the 80s quite yet!

From Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 23, much of southeast Wisconsin will have a chance of hitting 80 degrees. Heat Index values will still feel seasonable as the amount of moisture in the air will be comfortable.

Although there will be many chances of rain during the period, there isn't much widespread potential. A lot of it will be slight chances, at best, that will lack accumulation. As we transition into fall, historically, it's drier than springs and summers with winters being our lowest precipitation period.

6-Day Planner Sept. 19-24

Temperature outlook ending September and starting October

While we do have 80s in the forecast it'll be tricky long term as we enter October. We are favored to stay warmer than average to start off October, but with our average highs declining into the 60s it would take quite the warmup to get back to the 80s. Milwaukee's average last 80 or warmer day comes on Sept. 29 going back to 1887.

The latest Milwaukee has ever had an 80-degree or warmer day on record was Halloween in 1950. But if you remember back to 2019, we got 5-plus inches of snow just before Halloween; anything can happen toward the end of October.