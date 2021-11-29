Expand / Collapse search

Mild start to December for SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - After a typical month of November temperature-wise, December looks to start off on the warm side, with some 50-degree weather possible this week!

For the past few days, warm air has been building over the plains. This is a part of a continental high-pressure system that has resided to our southwest for over a week. 

After a warm front early Wednesday morning, this air will spill into our area for a few days during the middle of the week. We may even see more sunshine along with it from time to time. 

Although we won't see temperatures as high as the central plains, it is a warmer than normal and relatively dry start that will certainly keep snow chances at bay for a little while. 

