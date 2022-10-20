Massive snow totals for the Rockies as Wisconsin gets 70s

While Wisconsin and much of the central United States experience a late-season heat wave the Rocky Mountains will get their first big snow of the season. From Montana down to Colorado areas of 2'+ of snowfall will be quite common in higher elevations.



This widespread snow between Friday, Oct. 21, and Tuesday, Oct. 25 will even push into the Great Plains and give the Dakotas significant accumulations in spots.

Snow totals through Tuesday, Oct. 25

These impressive snow totals aren't out of the ordinary for the Rocky's in October but what will be out of the ordinary is just how much moisture will be coming out from the Pacific Northwest through the end of the month.

Multiple slow-moving lows will pass over the NW and give Washington State 6"+ of rain on the Western edge. As all that moisture moves into higher elevations and interacts with colder air it condenses into snow.

Start planning those ski trips now as the season is only getting started!