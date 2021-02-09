Lake Michigan ice coverage catching up fast after a mild start to 2021

After a mild start to 2021, the recent cold plunge has rapidly increased ice coverage on Lake Michigan. Around this time last month, ice coverage was at only 1.7%, 13.3% below average for that time of the year.

Since the start of February, ice on Lake Michigan has increased tenfold, and is now at a 20.5% coverage. This is all due to recent below average temperatures, which remain in the forecast through this weekend.

At this rate, it is likely we could see 40% ice coverage by late February, even as temperatures increase. That would mean an above average total coverage, and a significant change from the early-season lack of ice.

