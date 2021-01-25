Kenosha DPW gears up for snow storm, asks for help from residents

Many communities in southeast Wisconsin are issuing snow emergencies ahead of a winter storm expected to bring several inches of new snow.

At the Kenosha Department of Public Works, it really is all hands on deck. They anticipate going through anywhere from 500 to 1,000 tons of salt over the duration of this next winter storm.

"We started this morning. We loaded all of our trucks with salt. Guys are checking all of our fluids, they’re cleaning the windows, mechanics are working feverishly," said Dennis Schmunck of the Kenosha DPW.

The calm before the storm is filled with preparation.

"Our guys work their regular dayshift and they either work second shift or third shift. So every guy you see out there will be working 16 hours," Schmunck said.

The snow emergency prohibits parking on all City of Kenosha streets during the storm. DPW officials are asking drivers to give them plenty of room out on the road -- and advising people to avoid non-essential travel until the weather clears.

"Overnight it’s going to pick up. There’s going to be a lot of wind with this one," Schmunck said. "So it’s going to reduce visibility. That’s why I stress on the importance of -- if you can stay home, stay home and be safe."